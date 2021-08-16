Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Desjardins increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.44.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AFN. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.00.

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$28.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$526.51 million and a PE ratio of -1,869.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.55. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$25.24 and a 12-month high of C$48.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$35.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

