Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Downgraded to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.75.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $37.86.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.