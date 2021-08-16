Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James cut Ag Growth International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of AGGZF stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $37.86.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

