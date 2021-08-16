Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AGTI. Citigroup started coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. started coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Agiliti stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $235.25 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

