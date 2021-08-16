Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Aion has a total market cap of $95.03 million and approximately $11.22 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,298.56 or 1.00058620 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00034217 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $520.15 or 0.01100370 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.17 or 0.00370572 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.76 or 0.00450098 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007228 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006169 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00082611 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 494,642,389 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

