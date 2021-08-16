Akropolis (AKRO) Market Capitalization Achieves $105.96 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Akropolis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $105.96 million and $18.72 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00063845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00017156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.41 or 0.00937905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00110790 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00047162 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,126,730,140 coins. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

