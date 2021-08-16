Alibaba Group (BABA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/5/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $350.00 to $310.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $350.00 to $310.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $270.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $310.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $282.00 to $277.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $280.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $285.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $306.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CLSA from $300.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $270.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Alibaba Group was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $192.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Alibaba Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alibaba continues to face growing competition from the domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies’ despite of its strong e-commerce platform. Further, intensifying competition in the cloud market does not bode well for its initiatives toward global expansion. Furthermore, the company’s increasing regulatory concerns in China are headwinds. Nevertheless, the company’s New Retail strategy which is gaining momentum in the market is acting as a tailwind. This is aiding growth in Tmall Import, Freshippo and Intime Department Stores. Furthermore, well-performing Cainiao logistics services are contributing well. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, Alibaba’s increasing investments might hurt its profitability. Also, rising expenses associated with new initiatives remain overhangs.”

7/7/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $275.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Alibaba Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Alibaba Group is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/6/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $288.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Alibaba Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $282.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $285.00.

NYSE:BABA opened at $188.62 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $753,169,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,111,000 after buying an additional 2,697,127 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

