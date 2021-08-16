Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.9% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 72.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.81.

Shares of BABA opened at $184.41 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.