Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,577 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,496,000 after acquiring an additional 133,579 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,803,000 after purchasing an additional 117,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,907,000 after purchasing an additional 100,997 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 180,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,936,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.92.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $191.78 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $112.71 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

