Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 13,042 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,271,125 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.49% of Associated Banc worth $46,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,545.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,154 shares of company stock worth $1,614,270 over the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ASB opened at $21.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASB. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

