Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $37.91 Million Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 855,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,273 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $37,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Management LLC increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 41.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 317,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 2,914,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slack Technologies stock opened at $45.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.71.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack Technologies news, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $85,258.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 109,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $4,837,175.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,202,471 shares in the company, valued at $53,221,366.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,860 shares of company stock valued at $7,431,241 in the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

