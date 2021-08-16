Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $45.55 Million Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,244,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,474 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $45,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ratan Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 27.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $967,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $6,892,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 35.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,668. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

RLAY stock opened at $33.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.29. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). On average, equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

