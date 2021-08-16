Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $48.31 Million Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,339 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $48,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

GLPI opened at $48.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $49.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.