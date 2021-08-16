Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 627.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 648,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,545 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Genesco were worth $41,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Genesco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,533,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 135.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 49,292 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $58.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.12. Genesco Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GCO. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

