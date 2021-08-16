Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,797 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Ventas worth $39,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 147,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 50.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 76,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 25,964 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 42.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 397,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,216,000 after acquiring an additional 119,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $26,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTR stock opened at $57.09 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

