AllSafe (ASAFE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $38.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $345,502.61 and approximately $38.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00065324 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000688 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars.

