Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CEO John Maraganore Sells 33,979 Shares

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of ALNY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.78. The stock had a trading volume of 659,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,335. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $209.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.53. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.20.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,631,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,988,931,000 after acquiring an additional 81,828 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,319,000 after acquiring an additional 149,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,473,000 after acquiring an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,103,000 after acquiring an additional 154,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
