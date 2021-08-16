Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,767.19

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2,767.19 and last traded at $2,765.00, with a volume of 70799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,754.55.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,550.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

