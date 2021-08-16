AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 885 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Universal worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,997,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,794,000 after acquiring an additional 241,357 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal by 137.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 863,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,943,000 after acquiring an additional 29,533 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after acquiring an additional 29,183 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Universal news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $135,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Airton L. Hentschke sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $454,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,032 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $49.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.72. Universal Co. has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $60.95.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $617.59 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.29%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

Universal Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

