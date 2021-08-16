AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 9,152 Shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire 100 ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIBL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 264,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIBL opened at $44.39 on Monday. Inspire 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.93.

