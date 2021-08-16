AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 30,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,307,000 after acquiring an additional 117,710 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 717,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after acquiring an additional 45,892 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 697,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 662,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after acquiring an additional 46,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 382,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 44,132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $27.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $27.51.

