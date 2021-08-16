AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.22 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.24.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.