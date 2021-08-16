AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 62,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after buying an additional 1,420,462 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 55.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 24,113 shares during the period. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $12.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRO. Bank of America raised Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

