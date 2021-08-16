AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Takes $1 Million Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth $258,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

HYD stock opened at $63.60 on Monday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.