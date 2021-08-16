Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Alta Equipment Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $268.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,989 shares in the company, valued at $601,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary E. Savas purchased 5,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,423.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTG. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

