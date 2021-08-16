Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Trimmed by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,365 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 35.5% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 16.6% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,435,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

AMZN stock opened at $3,293.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,480.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

