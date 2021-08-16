American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $40.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000,000 after purchasing an additional 407,903 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,273.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 183,882 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,182,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 850,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,366,000 after purchasing an additional 173,211 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,090,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,399,000 after buying an additional 238,068 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

