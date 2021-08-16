Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on USAS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americas Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.13. 722,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,032. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $160.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.93. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.46.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.21). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 369.43% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $10.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAS. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Americas Silver by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Americas Silver by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 60,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 3,883.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 912,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 889,379 shares in the last quarter. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

