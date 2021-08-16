Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 766.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 400,072 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 5,953.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 200,159 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KIE opened at $39.52 on Monday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $26.62 and a 52-week high of $40.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.48.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

