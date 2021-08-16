Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,361 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 134.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after buying an additional 967,157 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 952,995 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,450,000 after purchasing an additional 294,907 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 1,249.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 256,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 237,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,269,000. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastly alerts:

In related news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,223,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 16,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $726,869.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 318,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,438.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,416 shares of company stock worth $8,753,329 in the last 90 days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $42.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 11.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.15.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.