Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) by 759.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.14% of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BDCZ opened at $19.87 on Monday. ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.70.

