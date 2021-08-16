Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by One One Wealth Management LLC

One One Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $239,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 9,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.5% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $229.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

