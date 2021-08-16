Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH opened at $73.99 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.95. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In related news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,400 shares of company stock worth $18,883,216 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on APH. raised their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

