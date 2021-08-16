Analysts Anticipate Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.22). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Electric Last Mile Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELMS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 31.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ELMS opened at $8.66 on Friday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

