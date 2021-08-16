Analysts Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to post earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07. Star Bulk Carriers reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 653.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $5.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBLK. SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.95. 96,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.37%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 648,930 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

