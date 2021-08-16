Analysts Expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to Post $0.36 EPS

Brokerages predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will report $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BHLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of BHLB opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Subhadeep Basu acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,393 shares in the company, valued at $141,566.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,080 shares of company stock worth $215,122 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $9,761,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 134.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 596,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 341,909 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 39.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 780,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after buying an additional 220,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 373.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 270,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 213,122 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,639,000 after buying an additional 171,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

