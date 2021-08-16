Analysts Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $340.80 Million

Brokerages expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will report $340.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $351.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $331.21 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $292.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBOE. Argus increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

CBOE stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.75. 373,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,721. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.26. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $128.32.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

