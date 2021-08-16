Analysts Expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to announce sales of $93.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.63 million. Global Net Lease posted sales of $82.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year sales of $371.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $358.23 million to $384.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $385.61 million, with estimates ranging from $361.87 million to $409.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

NYSE:GNL opened at $17.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $20.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 89.39%.

In related news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $647,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,960.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,883,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,926,000 after purchasing an additional 762,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 11.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after purchasing an additional 206,817 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,604,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,316,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,771,000 after purchasing an additional 76,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

