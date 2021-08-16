Analysts Expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Brokerages expect that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will announce sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the highest is $1.68 billion. O-I Glass reported sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year sales of $6.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OI. Longbow Research began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

NYSE:OI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.62. 8,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,092. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in O-I Glass by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 290,334 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

