Analysts Expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.38 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will announce sales of $125.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.05 million to $125.61 million. Smartsheet posted sales of $91.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year sales of $513.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $511.80 million to $514.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $658.39 million, with estimates ranging from $637.97 million to $669.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $3,200,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,605,562 shares in the company, valued at $166,469,356.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,013.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,667,700.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 332,690 shares of company stock valued at $22,509,255. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,464,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 72.4% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 90,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 38,022 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,410,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 71.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 46,070 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

SMAR traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.23. The stock had a trading volume of 550,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,546. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $85.43.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

