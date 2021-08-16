Analysts Set Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target at $80.75

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.75.

FN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,425,000 after acquiring an additional 182,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,049,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30,036 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,628,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,027,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,536,000 after purchasing an additional 84,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 986,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,171,000 after purchasing an additional 202,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.92. The company had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,210. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

