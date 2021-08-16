Analysts Set National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Target Price at $48.78

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSA. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NSA stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.25 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $55.71.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,428 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

