Analysts Set Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) PT at $32.71

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

NASDAQ:PECO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.82. 222,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,189. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $31.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.