Analysts Set R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Target Price at $29.00

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $316,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,680,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,419,646 shares of company stock worth $386,646,893 over the last three months. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $549,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $281,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 60.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $198,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,338 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $90,747,000 after purchasing an additional 601,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 120.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $82,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

