Analysts Set The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) PT at $16.50

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

GT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $16.60 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $20.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.87) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42,492 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 69,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,691,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

