Analyzing NuGene International (OTCMKTS:NUGN) and e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

NuGene International (OTCMKTS:NUGN) and e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NuGene International and e.l.f. Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuGene International N/A N/A N/A e.l.f. Beauty 3.71% 10.37% 5.73%

NuGene International has a beta of 7.38, indicating that its share price is 638% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.l.f. Beauty has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NuGene International and e.l.f. Beauty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuGene International 0 0 0 0 N/A e.l.f. Beauty 0 2 6 0 2.75

e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus target price of $31.88, indicating a potential upside of 6.53%. Given e.l.f. Beauty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe e.l.f. Beauty is more favorable than NuGene International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NuGene International and e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuGene International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A e.l.f. Beauty $318.11 million 4.87 $6.23 million $0.42 71.24

e.l.f. Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than NuGene International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.9% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats NuGene International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NuGene International Company Profile

NuGene International, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sales and marketing of cosmeceutical skincare products. It distributes products domestically and internationally through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical offices, and day and resort spas. The company was founded on October 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

