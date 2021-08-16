Analyzing SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) and Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY)

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) and Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SOC Telemed and Convey Holding Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOC Telemed 0 1 5 0 2.83 Convey Holding Parent 0 1 7 0 2.88

SOC Telemed currently has a consensus target price of $8.20, suggesting a potential upside of 198.18%. Convey Holding Parent has a consensus target price of $14.86, suggesting a potential upside of 52.10%. Given SOC Telemed’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than Convey Holding Parent.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.7% of SOC Telemed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Convey Holding Parent shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of SOC Telemed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SOC Telemed and Convey Holding Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOC Telemed -88.63% -94.90% -31.98% Convey Holding Parent N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SOC Telemed and Convey Holding Parent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOC Telemed $57.99 million 4.29 -$49.85 million ($3.55) -0.77 Convey Holding Parent N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Convey Holding Parent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SOC Telemed.

Summary

Convey Holding Parent beats SOC Telemed on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services. The Technology Enabled Solutions segment offers technology solutions through web-based customizable application that is used to identify, track, and administer contractual services, or benefits provided under a client's plan to its Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. It also provides analytics over healthcare data to capture and assess gaps in risk documentation, quality, clinical care, and compliance. The company's software solutions for health plans include enrollment and billing technology, supplemental benefits solution, agent and broker management, membership and financial reconciliation, compliance monitoring, and data analytic solutions. The Advisory Services segment offers advisory services, including sales and marketing strategies, provider network strategies, compliance, star ratings, quality, clinical, pharmacy, analytics, and risk adjustment. The company serves government sponsored, medicare, medicaid, and provided sponsored plans, as well as pharmacy benefits managers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG Cannes Aggregation, L.P.

