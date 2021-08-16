Anchor Protocol (ANC) Price Reaches $2.66

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.66 or 0.00005756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $268.32 million and $10.33 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000353 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,999,137 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

