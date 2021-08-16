ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $24,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $38,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.75.

ANSS traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $363.21. 3,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,944. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

