Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings per share of $6.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.98. Anthem reported earnings per share of $4.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $25.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.20 to $26.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $28.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.20 to $29.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Anthem by 39.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,037,000 after acquiring an additional 956,173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Anthem by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after acquiring an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth $187,713,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 50.9% during the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,720,000 after acquiring an additional 392,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Anthem by 312.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,948,000 after acquiring an additional 380,915 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $371.51. The company had a trading volume of 20,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,332. Anthem has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $383.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

